Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

