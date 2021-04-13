Abcam plc’s (NASDAQ:ABCM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 20th

Abcam’s (NASDAQ:ABCM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. Abcam had issued 8,945,218 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $156,541,315 based on an initial share price of $17.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Abcam stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

