Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in March

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the March 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Aben Resources
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.