Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in March

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the March 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.