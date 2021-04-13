Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,229. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $10,435,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

