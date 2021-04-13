Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 36,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

