Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

