Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of AWP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. 397,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,971. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
