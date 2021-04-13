Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of AWP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. 397,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,971. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

