Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 300,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,755. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

