ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AAVMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,567. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.