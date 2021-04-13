Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 365.5% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ACCA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Acacia Diversified has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
Acacia Diversified Company Profile
Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.