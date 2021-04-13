Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 46,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,855,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.
A number of analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395 over the last 90 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
