Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 46,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,855,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

