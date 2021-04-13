ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

