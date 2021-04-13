ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 71,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,083. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,838,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 716,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,780 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $821,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after acquiring an additional 997,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

