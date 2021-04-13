ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 53,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,083. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,084,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 428,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

