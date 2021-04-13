ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. 1,749,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,913. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,407,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,084,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 428,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

