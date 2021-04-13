Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Cut to “Underperform” at CIBC

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.
About Acadian Timber
