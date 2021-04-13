Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Lowered to “Underperform” at CIBC

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADN. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

ADN traded down C$0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.75. The firm has a market cap of C$322.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$12.00 and a one year high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0672966 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

