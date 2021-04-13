Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $310.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $278.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.69. 124,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.84. Accenture has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $288.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

