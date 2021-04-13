Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $287.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $288.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

