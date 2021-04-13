Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

ACCD traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,475. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Accolade by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

