AceD Market Cap Hits $616,402.74 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $616,402.74 and $6,817.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

