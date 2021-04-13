Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.86. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 327,189 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

