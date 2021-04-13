Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $$6.75 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

