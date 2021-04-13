Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $$6.75 during trading on Tuesday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

