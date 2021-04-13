Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 21,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,773,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.