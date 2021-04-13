ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 15.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 60,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter worth $409,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

