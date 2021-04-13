ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $3.80 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00005998 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $317,954.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00056373 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

