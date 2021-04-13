Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.04. 23,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,369. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $272.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

