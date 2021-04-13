Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 170,098 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 12.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $117,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.92. 30,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,103. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

