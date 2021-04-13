Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 2,278 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.82. 177,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,630,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

