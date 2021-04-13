Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 52,055 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 1.87% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,854,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 187,540 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 242,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,543. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $40.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

