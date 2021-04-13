Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 932 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.42. 877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,335. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $107.20 and a 52 week high of $237.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

