Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 978 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,253. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

