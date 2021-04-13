Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 83,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.62. 180,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,660,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $245.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.