Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.59. 282,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,583,361. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

