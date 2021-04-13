Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.88. 2,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,977. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.62 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.29 and a 200 day moving average of $261.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

