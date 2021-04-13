Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $304,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

