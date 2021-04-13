Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.