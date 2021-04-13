Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.70. 297,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. The company has a market cap of $415.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

