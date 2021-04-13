Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. 537,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,057,430. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

