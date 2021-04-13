Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.