Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.25. 7,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,298. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73.

