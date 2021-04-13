Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $80,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.84. 32,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.