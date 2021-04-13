Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.97. 92,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,458. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

