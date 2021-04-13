Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 15,780 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 52,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,482. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

