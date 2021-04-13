Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.38. The stock had a trading volume of 127,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.29 and a 1-year high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.