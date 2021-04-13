Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $318.98. 63,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,854. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.37 and a 12-month high of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $342.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

