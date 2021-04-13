Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 4,477 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 404,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,545. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

