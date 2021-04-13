Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.87. 12,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.06 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

