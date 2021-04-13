Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.43. 47,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,167. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

